First responders release video footage of their emergency response exercise in Duette

The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has released video of a joint emergency exercise involving more than a dozen local agencies in Duette on Wednesday.
The drone footage depicts how law enforcement and first responders replicated a tornado incident throughout the day. More than 100 personnel were involved in the practice session, according to the sheriff’s office.
The convoy took off from the Manatee County Public Works building at 1022 26th Ave. E. and traveled out to Duette Preserve off of State Road 62 where they practiced fallen tree removal, power line cleanup and more in the fictional town of Mosaic.
“When disaster strikes, we’ll be ready,” the video said.
Bulldozers could be seen clearing the way for law enforcement and first responder vehicles to pass. The practice exercise took place just two months before hurricane season starts.
This year’s simulation involved first responders from Manatee County Emergency Management, Manatee County EMS, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Bradenton Police Department, Public Works, 911/ECC, the Fire Chiefs’ Association, the Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps., All-Hazard Incident Management, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Manatee County Search & Rescue, Florida Power & Light, Peace River Electric Cooperative and fire departments from Parrish, Cedar Hammock, East Manatee and Longboat Key.
A similar “boots-on-the-ground” emergency response drill took place in April last year.
