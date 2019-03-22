Video of fall that injured circus performers released, making emotional day for Wallenda

Traumatic video footage of the moment a group of high-wire performers fell during a Circus Sarasota rehearsal more than two years ago was recently released in an emotional day for the famed performer and leader of the group, Nik Wallenda.
Wallenda and his group of fellow performers were the finale for the 2017 season of Circus Sarasota.
During February 2017 rehearsals several performers fell from the high-wire while practicing an eight-man pyramid. Five people fell and were injured, including Wallenda’s aunt and sister.
Nik Wallenda himself was not injured in the incident, but he did recall grabbing the wire and holding on.
“Everyone who is alive is a miracle,” Wallenda said a few days after the incident.
The wire, according to Wallenda at the time, was 28 feet high.
In a video message posted to his Facebook page Thursday, Wallenda said the release of the video made it an emotional day.
“I have been sort of a wreck, to be honest. I have shed a lot of tears, if I’m being completely vulnerable, having to relive that accident yet again,” Wallenda said.
The accident occurred Feb. 8, 2017, under the Circus Sarasota Big Top as eight performers practiced the high-wire pyramid stunt.
Video of the accident was provided to the Bradenton Herald by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
There was no net, as Wallenda noted that was how the group performed and rehearsed. They had been practicing the stunt for months leading up to the circus.
Two days later, the Circus Sarasota “Synergy” show opened. Wallenda briefly addressed the opening night crowd, saying he knew falling was possible, but never knew it could become reality.
He also told the crowd why the show had to go on.
“What you have to understand is this is our passion. This isn’t a job to us, this is our life. My great-grandfather said, ‘Life is on the wire, everything else is just waiting.’ I can tell you I feel no greater peace than when I’m on that wire,” Wallenda said.
The uninjured performers had also participated in a dress rehearsal the night before the circus opened.
Circus Arts Conservatory officials said the incident was not a wire or rigging failure.
Wallenda said in his video message his family and friends are doing well since the accident, with all but his sister back on stage performing again. His sister is in training.
But two years later, Wallenda said he still struggles with the aftermath of the accident and believes he might have “a taste” of PTSD. Since the incident he said he has struggled with fear for the first time in his life.
During training for a seven-man pyramid stunt, Wallenda said he became fearful and told his wife he was not sure he could perform anymore.
He announced at the end of the video he is “working on something ‘big.’”
