See what’s playing at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in 2019-2020

The Manatee Performing Arts Center will host 13 productions by the Manatee Players between August and May, drawing the interest of a few dozen guests at Thursday’s announcement.
West Side Story, a main-stage performance and crowd favorite, drew immediate applause from visitors to the arts complex, 502 Third Ave. W., in Bradenton.
“The timing is really good because, if you’re not aware, they’re doing a remake of the movie,” said Rick Kerby, the producing artistic director.
Studio Series
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
- Grey Gardens, a musical: Sept. 5-22, 2019.
- Tuesdays With Morrie: Oct. 10-27, 2019.
- Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!): Dec. 5-22, 2019.
- Goat Song Revel: Feb. 6-23, 2020.
- Doubt, A Parable: March 19 to April 5, 2020.
- Dancing Lessons: April 30 to May 17, 2020.
Broadway Series
- West Side Story: Aug. 8-25, 2019.
- Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story: Oct. 24 to Nov. 10, 2019.
- It’s A Wonderful Life — A Musical: Dec. 5-22, 2019.
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical: Jan. 16 to Feb. 2, 2020.
- Damn Yankees: Feb. 20 to March 8, 2020.
- You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown: April 2-19, 2020.
- Titanic: May 7-24, 2020.
Productions in the studio theater are more intimate, including “Tuesdays With Morrie,” a performance based on the memoir by Mitch Albom.
“It deals with some very heavy issues, but does it in a very lighthearted manner,” Kerby said.
And though the main stage is larger, the room still allows for a personal experience between guests and the performers.
A twist on “Damn Yankees” prompted laughter among Thursday’s guests. With permission from the publishing house, Kerby said, they will swap the Washington Senators for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Along with West Side Story, theater fans seemed particularly excited for Titanic, the final production on Manatee Players’ 2019-2020 lineup.
“We’re ending with a biggie, and it’s one I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” Kerby said.
Comments