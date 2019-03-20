Raccoon stranded at sea rescued by police, wildlife officials

A seafaring Florida raccoon found itself in a predicament on Wednesday.
The plucky little land mammal became stranded on a channel marker in Sarasota waters, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The department’s marine patrol unit received a request for help from Mote Marine Lab workers who noticed the stranded raccoon around 12:15 p.m. while aiding an injured turtle.
The marine patrol coordinated a rescue effort with Mote Marine, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Longboat Key Police Department.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The raccoon was scooped off of its perch by a state wildlife official with a fishing net, a video of the dramatic rescue shows.
Then, it jumped ship and had to be re-rescued from the water.
The raccoon was eventually contained in a cooler and released on land.
Comments