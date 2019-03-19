Bicyclist, 83, dies more than a week after being struck by car, FHP says

A Sarasota man has died of injuries sustained when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred just after 5 p.m. on March 4 west of Radnor Place on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.
Sandor Rendeczky, 83, was riding his bike westbound on the sidewalk along Bee Ridge Road, according to FHP.
Rendeczky then turned his bike south, entering the roadway and traveling across the right and center lanes of Bee Ridge Road. When he traveled into the left lane, he entered the path of a driver in a Hyundai Accent traveling westbound.
Rendeczky was struck by the car. His condition was reported as critical following the accident.
Rendeczky died on Saturday, according to FHP.
The 30-year-old woman who was driving the Hyundai was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
