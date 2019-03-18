Local blood bank ‘critically’ low after helping crash victims. Here’s what it needs

An area blood bank has reached critically low levels of one blood type and is asking the community for help.
Vehicle crash victims needed a high volume of O negative blood over the weekend, leaving SunCoast Blood Bank at critically low levels, according to a news release.
This particular type of blood is in high demand as well, as it is the universal blood type — meaning anyone can receive O negative blood. It’s often used in emergency situations.
SunCoast Blood Bank provides blood products and services for Manatee Memorial Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and several other area medical facilities.
“We have never seen our supplies of (O negative) drop to such critical levels, and we are not able to import blood from our affiliate centers because they are facing shortages as well. We have one patient who has needed 59 units,” Jayne Giroux, director of community development for SunCoast, said in an email to the Bradenton Herald.
Severe weather has caused the shortage in affiliate blood centers, according to the news release.
The blood bank is asking those with type O negative blood to donate in order to help SunCoast Blood Bank restore the levels needed to treat trauma patients and provide other blood services such as transfusions for cancer patients.
“Historically we see this situation about the same time every year and prepare accordingly. However, because of these multiple traumas our supply of O negative is lower than we’ve seen it in many years. Anyone who is able to donate will be greatly appreciated,” Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast, said in the news release.
Donor locations, including bloodmobiles, and more information can be found online at scbb.org or by calling 1-866-97-BLOOD.
