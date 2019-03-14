Local

Bayshore High student admits writing threat aimed at school, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

March 14, 2019 02:38 PM

FortifyFL is a phone application that allows users to anonymously submit tips, photos and videos related to potential school threats.
FortifyFL is a phone application that allows users to anonymously submit tips, photos and videos related to potential school threats.
Manatee

A 15-year-old Bayshore High School student faces charges after he admitted writing a threatening note he initially said he found at school.

The boy brought a note to the guardian at Bayshore High School just before 8 a.m. Thursday, claiming he found it in the boys’ restroom, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The note implied there would be a shooting at the school because of bullying, according to the sheriff’s office news release.

As detectives investigated further, the student later admitted he wrote the note, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched the student’s home and found no guns.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting.

The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

