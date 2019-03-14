Crash involving semi truck leaves boat on Interstate 75

Interstate 75 in Sarasota County was down to one lane after a crash involving a semi truck and a truck towing a boat Thursday morning.
A semi truck overturned off the highway and a boat was blocking lanes of traffic after the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers reported the crash on I-75 south near mile marker 205 around 10:30 a.m.
By 11:30 a.m., all lanes were open.
The boat was dislodged from the truck and trailer towing it, and the boat landed in the southbound lanes of I-75, blocking the center and right lanes, according to FHP.
The driver of the overturned semi suffered minor injuries, troopers said.
A 30-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services.
A dog was rescued from the semi.
The crash remains under investigation.
