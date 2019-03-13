Don’t be alarmed if you hear a ‘few booms’ in this part of Manatee County on Thursday, police say

People in and around Myakka City may hear several loud explosions throughout the day on Thursday.
It’s likely coming from a bomb squad training exercise, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The training exercise will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. near Logue Road in Myakka City, according to a Twitter post from the sheriff’s office. There will be multiple detonations.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called into action in February after a homeowner in the Terra Ceia area found an explosive device in the mangroves behind his home.
The bomb squad safely detonated the pipe’s contents at a farm off of Buckeye Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 10.
The bomb squad is made up of trained deputies who normally work in the enforcement bureau of the sheriff’s office, according to the sheriff’s office website.
“The unit investigates and disposes of all explosive materials and investigates explosions and dumping as required,” the site says.
The bomb squad also occasionally provides services to fire departments and law enforcement agencies in other local jurisdictions.
