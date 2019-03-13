Local

Phone scam asks Manatee water customers for their card info. Don’t share it, cops say

By Ryan Callihan

March 13, 2019 04:43 PM

‘Please do not buy into these scam calls, simply hang up’

A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently.
Manatee

Manatee County staff and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office have received reports of a suspicious call requesting account information from utilities customers. Officials say you shouldn’t give that information out.

“Customers need to be aware that Manatee County Utilities does not accept payments over the phone, so one from the county will be asking for banking or credit card information,” said Amy Pilson, utilities public affairs liaison. “Any customer who receives a call and wishes to verify the status of their account may call 941-792-8811.”

The sheriff’s office has been made aware of the case and is investigating the matter. Residents who receive one of the alleged scam calls are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 and provide the following case number: 2019006809.

