Estimated 10,000 gallons of wastewater spill into Palmetto pond, report says

Manatee County officials reported an estimated 10,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into a Palmetto retention pond Monday after a force main break.
Manatee County Utilities Department (MCUD) Collection System and Lift Station staff found a broken 8-inch force main in the 8500 block of Countess Avenue Circle around 10 a.m. Monday, according to a pollution notice to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Officials determined the break was caused by stress crack.
The broken force main discharged an estimated 10,000 gallons of wastewater, which flowed into a nearby storm water retention pond, the notice stated.
Crews were able to shut off the lift station feeding the broken force main and stopped the discharge by 12:45 p.m.
Repairs were made to the force main. The area where wastewater was spilled was rinsed and treated with lime.
Warning signs were also placed in the area near the pond, according to the notice.
Wastewater compliance staff collected water samples, which will be tested for bacteria, including feces, according to the notice. The results of those tests, which will be reviewed by the Florida Department of Health, will determine if any further action will be needed.
