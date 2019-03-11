Some Bradenton businesses will need to boil their water after brief shutoff Tuesday

A group of businesses in a Bradenton shopping plaza will need to boil their water as a precaution starting Tuesday morning after crews relocate a fire hydrant.
Manatee County Utilities Department officials issued a shutoff and precautionary boil notice for customers in the College Plaza shopping center at Cortez Road and 34th Street West for Tuesday.
The water to the area will be shut off from midnight to 4 a.m. Tuesday due to crews relocating a fire hydrant, according to county officials.
Once service is restored, those businesses will need to boil any water used for drinking and cooking for one minute as a precaution. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.
The precautionary boil notice will remain in effect until tests show the water is safe. Officials say this usually takes approximately 24 to 48 hours.
A notice will be issued when the precautions are lifted.
Those with questions can call 941-792-8811 ext. 5268 or 5216 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
