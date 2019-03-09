2 seriously injured after striking car that drove into oncoming traffic, FHP says

Two people were seriously injured after a driver lost control of her vehicle and steered into oncoming traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the 35-year-old driver of a 2006 Nissan Murano was traveling northbound on 30th Street East near 47th Avenue East when she traveled onto the eastern shoulder of the road and over-corrected, driving into the path of oncoming traffic around 10:55 a.m. The 61-year-old driver of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound and struck the front left of the vehicle and rotated clockwise, striking a nearby bicyclist.
The driver of the Sonata and his 58-year-old passenger both suffered serious injuries, according to a crash report, and were transported to Blake Medical Center. The 47-year-old bicyclist and the driver of the Murano suffered minor injuries.
Troopers say the driver of the Murano has been charged with careless driving.
