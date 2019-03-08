Local

Vehicle stuck with wheel over Sunshine Skyway Bridge barrier wall

By Sara Nealeigh

March 08, 2019 10:35 AM

Sunshine Skyway at sunrise

Crews are blocking one lane of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Friday morning where a vehicle appears to be stuck with one wheel over a barrier wall.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, blocking the outside northbound lane.

The crash occurred around 9:17 a.m., according to FHP.

Traffic cameras in the area show what appears to be a truck that has one wheel stuck over the barrier wall of the bridge.

Crews were still on scene blocking the lane as of 10:20 a.m. Delays and backups in northbound traffic out of Manatee County were shown on traffic maps.

Skyway crash 0308.jpg
Florida 511 traffic cam

Sara Nealeigh

Sara Nealeigh covers breaking stories and other real-time news across Manatee County and Florida for the Bradenton Herald. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for a local newspaper in Ohio before moving to Bradenton in 2016.

