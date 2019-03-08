Vehicle stuck with wheel over Sunshine Skyway Bridge barrier wall

Crews are blocking one lane of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Friday morning where a vehicle appears to be stuck with one wheel over a barrier wall.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, blocking the outside northbound lane.
The crash occurred around 9:17 a.m., according to FHP.
Traffic cameras in the area show what appears to be a truck that has one wheel stuck over the barrier wall of the bridge.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Crews were still on scene blocking the lane as of 10:20 a.m. Delays and backups in northbound traffic out of Manatee County were shown on traffic maps.
Comments