An Indiana teen is missing. She could be staying with her mom in Bradenton, cops say

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Bradenton and deputies believe she may be with her mother.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Summar Williams and her mother, 35-year-old Amanda Jones are visiting from Indiana but are staying in the 200 block of 50th Avenue West in Bradenton. Investigators believe they are still in the area.
Detectives have not been able to find Summar and believe she could be in danger. There is an ongoing Child Protective Services investigation.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Summar and her mother Amanda is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
