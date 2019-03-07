Local

Careless driver hits parked school bus in Manatee County. Seven students were injured.

By Ryan Ballogg

March 07, 2019 07:16 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

Multiple students were injured when a careless driver ran into a parked school bus in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 8:25 a.m. Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Covered Bridge Estates neighborhood in Ellenton.

A 67-year-old woman driving a Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound in the parking lot when she collided with the left side of the parked Thomas Saf-T-Liner C2 bus.

Seven students were transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to FHP.

The operator of the Chrysler was charged with careless driving.

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan grew up in Florida and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  