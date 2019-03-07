Careless driver hits parked school bus in Manatee County. Seven students were injured.

Multiple students were injured when a careless driver ran into a parked school bus in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred around 8:25 a.m. Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Covered Bridge Estates neighborhood in Ellenton.
A 67-year-old woman driving a Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound in the parking lot when she collided with the left side of the parked Thomas Saf-T-Liner C2 bus.
Seven students were transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to FHP.
The operator of the Chrysler was charged with careless driving.
