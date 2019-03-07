Bradenton woman has been missing for almost two weeks, police say. Have you seen her?

A 26-year-old woman from Bradenton has been missing for nearly two weeks, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Courtney Lea Hostetler was last seen leaving her mother’s home on 39th Street East in Bradenton around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, according to a press release.
Hostetler was reportedly going to the 7-Eleven store located off Lockwood Ridge Boulevard at 4427 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton. Family members told law enforcement that Hostetler left a purse and a bag containing her belongings at her mother’s home and was expected to return shortly.
She never returned, and her whereabouts are unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hostetler is 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs approximately 110 pounds and has multiple tattoos and piercings, including a tattoo of a feather on her neck.
Anyone with information about Hostetler or her whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
