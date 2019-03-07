Local

Missing girl, 14, may be with her mom, Manatee cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

March 07, 2019 02:54 PM

Bedanece Delgado, 14, was last seen at her mother’s Bradenton apartment at 2403 First St. E. around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A 14-year-old girl reported missing Thursday morning may be with her mother, who does not have custody, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies

Bedanece Delgado, 14, was last seen at her mother’s Bradenton apartment at 2403 First St. E. around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe Bedanece may be with her mother, 45-year-old Katina Delgado. According to the sheriff’s office, Delgado does not have court-ordered custody rights to her daughter. They do not believe Bedanece is in danger.

But Bedanece, according to investigators, is supposed to be staying with her father.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bedanece or her mother, Katina, is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

