Parrish voters to decide whether to pay higher assessments for fire protection services

Faced with super-charged growth in their community, Parrish voters head to the polls Tuesday for a referendum on increasing annual special assessments for fire protection services.
The 97-square-mile Parrish Fire District has only one fire station, located at 12132 U.S. 301 N. Fire officials would like to add several more.
Helping drive the need for more fire services is the estimated 25,000 homes approved for construction in the North River area by Manatee County government. About half of those homes would be built within the Parrish Fire District.
To meet that growth, the Manatee School District is building Parrish Community High School and Barbara Harvey Elementary School, both scheduled to open in August.
Voters will be asked to vote yes or no on one question: “Shall the District be authorized to increase its base rate of assessment to include a flat charge of $25 per vacant lot, $50 per parcel where the total square footage of all buildings or dwellings on the parcel is between 400 and 2,400 square feet, $100 for 2,401-4,800 building square feet and $150 for more than 4,800 building square feet, with the rate increase becoming effective for the District’s fiscal year beginning October 1, 2019?”
Previously, the Bradenton Herald reported that fire officials would like to add stations at the Foxbrook neighborhood on State Road 675, and in the North River Ranch area, located one-half mile south of Buckeye Road, bordering the east side of U.S. 301.
The referendum is only for those living within the Parrish Fire District.
Three precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the referendum:
- Precinct 127, New Hope Baptist Church, 9422 Old Tampa Road.
- Precinct 129, River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W.
- Precinct 139, Manatee County Parrish YMCA, 12214 U.S. 301 N.
A small number of voters who live within the Parrish Fire District and who normally would cast their ballots at Precinct 121 at Faith Lutheran Church will instead vote in Precinct 127. The Faith Lutheran Church Precinct will not be open for the referendum.
Voters unsure of where to vote can visit the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website at VoteManatee.com and click on “Where Do I Vote?” at the top of the homepage.
Voters unsure whether they live in the Parrish Fire District can call the Supervisor of Elections office at 941-741-3823 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website at VoteManatee.com and click on “My Sample Ballot” at the top right of the screen to view ballot details for the referendum.
