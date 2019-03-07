Palmetto man missing and without needed medication, cops say

A Palmetto man who has been missing and without his needed medication since Monday when he left Centerstone and deputies are trying to find him.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 25-year-old Patrick D.J. Allred after he walked away from Centerstone, 2020 26th Ave. E. in Bradenton.
He was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Monday, but has not been heard from or seen since, according to the sheriff’s office.
It is believed Allred has not taken his medications for his several diagnoses in a few days.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Anyone who has seen Allred or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
Comments