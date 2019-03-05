Delays reported for morning commute on Sunshine Skyway Bridge after crash

It’s a slow commute headed north on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Tuesday morning due to a crash partially blocking traffic, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The inside northbound lane of Interstate 275 on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was blocked as of 8:30 a.m.
Florida 511’s traffic map showed heavy delays with traffic backing up past U.S. 19 in Manatee County.
ABC Action News reported it takes 50 minutes from one toll booth on the Skyway to the next.
According to FHP, the crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m.
Injuries were reported in the crash, according to FHP.
