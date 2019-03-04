Local

Residents in this Bradenton neighborhood will be without running water later this week

By Sara Nealeigh

March 04, 2019 09:18 AM

Manatee County Utilities Water Distribution officials said Monday a water main-tie in scheduled for later this week will result in a temporary shut-off and precautionary boil notice for customers on 26th Street West from Reserve Plaza going to Bayshore Recreation Park and Florida Boulevard from Georgia Avenue east to the canal. This includes all side streets in the area.
Some Manatee County residents may need to boil their water later this week.

Manatee County Utilities Water Distribution officials said Monday a water main tie-in scheduled for later this week will result in a temporary shut-off and precautionary boil notice for customers on 26th Street West from Reserve Plaza going to Bayshore Recreation Park and Florida Boulevard from Georgia Avenue east to the canal. This includes all side streets in the area.

Wednesday, crews will shut off water in the area at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Once the water service is restored, officials recommend boiling water used for cooking or drinking for one minute as a precaution. Bottled water can be used instead.

The precautionary boil notice will remain in effect until testing shows the water is safe. That usually takes between 24 to 48 hours, according to officials.

Residents with questions about the shut off or boil notice should call 941-792-8811 ext. 5268 or ext. 5216 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

