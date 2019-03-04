Residents in this Bradenton neighborhood will be without running water later this week

Manatee County Utilities Water Distribution officials said Monday a water main-tie in scheduled for later this week will result in a temporary shut-off and precautionary boil notice for customers on 26th Street West from Reserve Plaza going to Bayshore Recreation Park and Florida Boulevard from Georgia Avenue east to the canal. This includes all side streets in the area. Manatee County Utilities