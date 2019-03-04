The past few days have been warm in Bradenton. That’s about to change

If lightening and thunder woke you up this morning, you’re not alone.
There’s still a chance for some showers Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front moving through the area could bring rain this week and some cooler temperatures.
More storms are likely Tuesday with a high near 65 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the NWS.
Temperatures are expected to hang in the 60s again for a sunny Wednesday, with a low near 47. Wind gusts could exceed 20 mph, according to the NWS.
By Thursday, high temperatures return to the 70s, with a sunny high near 70. Friday is expected to see a high near 76, according to the NWS.
Warm weather should return in time for the weekend, with highs of 80 is forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologists from the NWS are calling for a 20 percent chance of showers Saturday but a mostly sunny Sunday.
