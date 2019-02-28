Pedestrian struck, killed crossing Bradenton street, cops say

One person is dead after he tried to cross a Bradenton street and was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday, according to Bradenton police.
An initial investigation into the fatal crash, which occurred in the 1100 block of First Street East around 11:18 p.m., shows an unidentified man walked across First Street East outside of the crosswalk, according to police.
A vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Bradenton woman was going north on First Street East when it struck the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man has not been publicly identified by police, as they are working to notify next of kin, a news release stated.
The driver was not injured and is not currently facing any charges in the crash.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Bradenton Police Sergeant Sean O’Leary at (941) 932-9318. Information can also be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments