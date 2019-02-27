Local

Railroad track maintenance to close part of Bradenton street

By Sara Nealeigh

February 27, 2019 07:27 AM

Here’s how to avoid injury or death around railroad tracks, crossings

Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries
By
Up Next
Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries
By
Bradenton

Many commuters may need to find a different route through Bradenton Wednesday morning.

A portion of will be closed Wednesday due to railroad track maintenance, according to Bradenton police.

CSX is performing maintenance on railroad tracks on 13th Avenue West at Third Street West.

Police said drivers should expect major traffic congestion in the area.

Police initially announced Sixth Avenue West would be closed, but said CSX changed the location to 13th Avenue West. Sixth Avenue West is open to traffic Wednesday.



Sara Nealeigh

Sara Nealeigh covers breaking stories and other real-time news across Manatee County and Florida for the Bradenton Herald. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for a local newspaper in Ohio before moving to Bradenton in 2016.

  Comments  