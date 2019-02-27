Railroad track maintenance to close part of Bradenton street

Many commuters may need to find a different route through Bradenton Wednesday morning.
A portion of will be closed Wednesday due to railroad track maintenance, according to Bradenton police.
CSX is performing maintenance on railroad tracks on 13th Avenue West at Third Street West.
Police said drivers should expect major traffic congestion in the area.
Police initially announced Sixth Avenue West would be closed, but said CSX changed the location to 13th Avenue West. Sixth Avenue West is open to traffic Wednesday.
