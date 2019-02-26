Local

Crash with burning vehicle blocking traffic on University Parkway in Sarasota

By Ryan Ballogg

February 26, 2019 04:28 PM

A traffic accident blocked lanes of University Parkway near U.S. 301 in Sarasota County on Tuesday afternoon.

Sarasota Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center reported the incident around 3:45 p.m.

The crash involved a hit-and-run and there were injuries at the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The two left eastbound lanes and the two left westbound lanes of University Parkway were blocked around 4:15 p.m. as emergency vehicles responded to the accident.

A sedan was on fire in a westbound lane of University Parkway at the scene of the crash. Firefighters responded and put out the blaze.

Florida 511 reports the accident’s severity as intermediate.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan grew up in Florida and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

