Crash with burning vehicle blocking traffic on University Parkway in Sarasota

A traffic accident blocked lanes of University Parkway near U.S. 301 in Sarasota County on Tuesday afternoon.
Sarasota Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center reported the incident around 3:45 p.m.
The crash involved a hit-and-run and there were injuries at the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The two left eastbound lanes and the two left westbound lanes of University Parkway were blocked around 4:15 p.m. as emergency vehicles responded to the accident.
A sedan was on fire in a westbound lane of University Parkway at the scene of the crash. Firefighters responded and put out the blaze.
Florida 511 reports the accident’s severity as intermediate.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
