Sunshine Skyway Bridge will close for several hours Sunday. Here’s why

Foot traffic will take over a busy roadway and bridge this weekend.
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be partially closed to vehicles Sunday while running enthusiasts take on the challenge of running across the bridge as part of a 10k race.
The northbound lanes of the Skyway will be closed between 3:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. for the Skyway 10k race. The bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic after 11 a.m.
The rest area and piers on Interstate 275 northbound around the bridge will also be closed during those hours.
The second annual Skyway 10k race takes place Sunday and will see 8,000 runners cross the bridge. The race benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, which raises funds to help the families of service men and women.
In 2018, the Skyway 10k raised $560,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, according to the race’s website.
