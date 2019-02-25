Crash blocks part of Interstate 75 near Manatee County line

A crash has blocked part of Interstate 75 northbound near the Manatee County line Monday morning.
The crash was reported before 10:30 a.m. at mile marker 213, at University Parkway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP reports at least one lane is blocked for emergency vehicles.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting at the scene of the crash and reports the area of the interstate near the crash will be “down to one lane for some time.”
Drivers should use caution in the area.
