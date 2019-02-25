Retired firefighter was helping a crash victim when fiery collision killed him, cops say

A retired firefighter and search and rescue volunteer lost his life in an attempt to save another.
Wesley Weysham, 59, of North Port, was driving south on Interstate 75 near mile marker 254 in Hillsborough County around 4:39 a.m. Sunday when he saw a crash and pulled over to help, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Just before his arrival, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 32-year-old Ruskin man troopers believe was impaired, was driving south on I-75 and stopped in the inside lane for unknown reasons, according to FHP.
A 31-year-old Ruskin woman driving a 2003 Buick LaSabre was not able to see the truck stop or stop in time and hit the Tacoma. Both vehicles were stopped in the inside lane.
That’s when Weysham stopped and pulled the driver of the Tacoma out of the truck and to the inside shoulder of the road to provide medical care.
But a third vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 23-year-old Ruskin man, was also driving south on I-75 and did not see the vehicles involved in the crash stopped in the road, and crashed into the truck. The truck rotated and struck Weysham, killing him, according to FHP.
The impact also caused the truck to catch fire and it burned completely, troopers said.
Weysham dedicated his life to saving others as a long-time volunteer and retired firefighter in Sarasota County.
After learning of his death, Sarasota K9 Search and Rescue posted his photo and a tribute to Weysham on Facebook.
“Wes Weysham died this morning in the truest form of selflessness; he was killed when he stopped to help a motorist on I-75 in Riverview. Wes joined SSAR in 1998 as a volunteer K9 Handler and most recently served as a Land Navigation Instructor. Rest in peace Wes. You will be in our hearts forever,” the post read.
“This gentleman gave his life for the public, being a firefighter. In his heart he was trying to do the right thing, he came out, and it’s just unfortunate,” Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ronald Drake told FOX 13.
The drivers of the Camry and the Tacoma suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Buick suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.
