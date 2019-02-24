Local

Armed burglary suspect arrested after foot chase through Bradenton neighborhood

By Ryan Ballogg

February 24, 2019 03:13 PM

A man suspected of breaking into a vehicle in a Bradenton neighborhood and stealing valuables has been arrested, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A 9-1-1 caller reported that her 2006 Hyundai Sonata was just broken into and that the suspect was still sitting inside of the vehicle.

The suspect, 36-year-old Jose Mendez, then fled northbound on foot.

Deputies in the area observed Mendez walking in the 3200 block of Ninth Street East.

When seen by police, Mendez threw a backpack to the ground and took of running, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies pursued Mendez on foot, and he was apprehended and arrested.

Stolen items worth an estimated $2200 were recovered and returned to the vehicle owner.

Mendez also threw down a cigarette package containing a rock cocaine smoking device during the chase, deputies say.

Mendez’s identity was positively confirmed by the victim. In addition to the stolen items, Mendez was carrying a pry bar and two knives.

Mendez was taken into custody without incident and is held on a $22,500 bond.

