Two-year-old Bradenton boy in critical condition after dog attack

A 2-year-old Bradenton boy is in critical condition after being attacked by one of his grandmother’s two pit bulls Saturday.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 30th Avenue East.
An eyewitness told deputies that one of the dogs was laying outside of his contained area by a fence in the shade. As the victim walked from the front of the residence toward the dog, it jumped up and attacked the boy, causing severe injuries to his head.
The boy’s grandmother and aunt went outside and were able to get the dog to let go of the boy, according to the report.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
EMS arrived on scene and administered aid to the child, who was later airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. According to the report, Sunday is the child’s third birthday.
Both pit bulls at the residence were taken into custody by Animal Control. According to the sheriff’s office, it was not known if the second dog was involved in the attack.
Comments