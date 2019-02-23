Trailer carrying garbage rips down power lines on US 41. Pictures capture the damage

A truck driver carrying garbage on U.S. 41 Saturday morning caused severe damage by failing to cover his trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 56-year-old man was traveling southbound in a semitruck at the intersection of Big Bend Road and U.S. 41 in southern Hillsborough County when the trailer cover got snagged on “several fiber optic lines” and snapped power poles around 8:09 a.m., troopers said in a crash report.
The power lines were dragged along for a short distance and one of them struck another vehicle that was traveling southbound. No one was injured in the crash.
The crash caused a roadblock in both directions, according to WFLA News Channel 8. Traffic is now flowing smoothly, according to the Florida 511.
