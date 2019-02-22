Local

17-year-old reported missing, possibly endangered after he left his home, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

February 22, 2019 07:37 AM

Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Bradenton

Deputies are looking for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 15000 block of Rose Grove Drive Wednesday night when a woman reported her son, 17-year-old Sean Geiger, missing after he left his house.

Deputies were later called back to the home and told Sean could be wanting to harm himself.

Sean was last seen wearing black pants, blue tennis shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “King” written in gold letters and a crown on the front.

Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sara Nealeigh

Sara Nealeigh covers breaking stories and other real-time news across Manatee County and Florida for the Bradenton Herald. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for a local newspaper in Ohio before moving to Bradenton in 2016.

  Comments  