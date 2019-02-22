17-year-old reported missing, possibly endangered after he left his home, cops say

Deputies are looking for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 15000 block of Rose Grove Drive Wednesday night when a woman reported her son, 17-year-old Sean Geiger, missing after he left his house.
Deputies were later called back to the home and told Sean could be wanting to harm himself.
Sean was last seen wearing black pants, blue tennis shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “King” written in gold letters and a crown on the front.
Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
