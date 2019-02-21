Bought a house in 2018? Property appraisers have a money-saving reminder for you

Anyone who purchased a home in 2018 in Manatee County is being reminded to file for a property tax exemption.
The Manatee County Property Appraiser’s Office says the deadline to file is quickly approaching on Friday, March 1. The deadline applies to homestead, low income seniors, disability, widow’s and widower’s exemptions, according to a news release.
Property owners who are not already receiving an exemption and those who made a Manatee County house purchase in 2018 need to file. The property must be owned or occupied as of Jan. 1., 2019 and applicants must be permanent Florida residents as of Jan. 1, 2019.
Applicants will be asked to provide the following documents:
- Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card for non-drivers.
- Florida vehicle registration for all owned vehicles.
- Florida Voter Registration or Declaration of Domicile.
- Resident Alien card for non-US citizens.
- Social Security number.
- Copy of trust, if the property is owned in a trust.
Owners looking to file for homestead exemption may file online at www.manateepao.com or in person at the office at 915 Fourth Ave. W., Bradenton. Owners looking to add an additional exemption to an existing homestead exemption should also file in person. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays.
