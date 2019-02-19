Local

Police call 9 p.m. news conference concerning disappearance of Sarasota teen Jabez Spann

By Ryan Ballogg

February 19, 2019 08:16 PM

Jabez Spann, 14 of Sarasota, has been missing since Sept. 4, 2017.
Jabez Spann, 14 of Sarasota, has been missing since Sept. 4, 2017. SARASOTA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jabez Spann, 14 of Sarasota, has been missing since Sept. 4, 2017. SARASOTA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Local law enforcement has called a 9 p.m. news conference Tuesday to give an update on the disappearance of a Sarasota teenager last seen in 2017.

Jabez Spann, 14, was last seen on Sept. 4, 2017, in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a joint press conference at Sarasota Police Department headquarters in Sarasota.

The news conference is open only to media.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

crime

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan grew up in Florida and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  