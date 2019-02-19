Police call 9 p.m. news conference concerning disappearance of Sarasota teen Jabez Spann

Local law enforcement has called a 9 p.m. news conference Tuesday to give an update on the disappearance of a Sarasota teenager last seen in 2017.

Jabez Spann, 14, was last seen on Sept. 4, 2017, in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a joint press conference at Sarasota Police Department headquarters in Sarasota.

The news conference is open only to media.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.