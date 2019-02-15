Local

Man dies after falling 100 feet to the ground after I-4 motorcycle crash, FHP says

By Ryan Callihan

February 15, 2019 05:39 PM

A search is underway after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a motorcycle crash sent a driver off an overpass and 100 feet to the ground.

Two motorcycles were traveling east on I-4, west of 50th Street in Tampa around 3:33 p.m., when they collided and struck the south shoulder barrier wall, according to a crash report. In the impact, one of the motorcyclists, a 35-year-old man, was “ejected over the side of the overpass and fell approximately 100 feet,” officials say.

He died from his injuries after being taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The other motorcycle driver fled the scene and left his passenger, a 30-year-old woman, behind, troopers say.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities say they’re searching for a man named AJ who may be driving a black sport motorcycle. Anyone with information is asked to call (813) 558-1800 or *347.

