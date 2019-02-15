Local

Red tide not present in Manatee County, FWC says, but there is one issue for beach-goers

By Ryan Callihan

February 15, 2019 04:30 PM

Crowds are back at the beach

With red tide gone from the shores of Manatee County, beach goers have returned in droves to Anna Maria Island.
By
Up Next
With red tide gone from the shores of Manatee County, beach goers have returned in droves to Anna Maria Island.
By
Manatee

The latest red tide report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says the harmful algae bloom isn’t present in Manatee waters.

Officials reported that 13 water samples taken from across the county did not include an indication of the Karenia brevis algae that causes red tide. A background trace (up to 1,000 cells per liter) of the algae was reported in one Collier County sample.

The rest of Florida water’s are clear of red tide, FWC officials said.

Manatee County, however, remains the only area where respiratory irritation was reported in the past week. Experts said complaints came in from Coquina Beach on Feb. 7 and Manatee Public Beach on Tuesday.

According to this week’s report, the only fish kill related to red tide was reported in Collier County.

The next report will be provided by the FWC on Wednesday, Feb. 20. For more information, call (866) 300-9399 from anywhere in Florida to get the latest red tide status report. Call (727) 552-2448 from outside Florida.

Ryan Callihan

Ryan Callihan is the Bradenton Herald’s County Reporter, covering local government and politics. On the weekends, he also covers breaking news. Ryan is a graduate of USF St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  