Red tide not present in Manatee County, FWC says, but there is one issue for beach-goers

The latest red tide report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says the harmful algae bloom isn’t present in Manatee waters.
Officials reported that 13 water samples taken from across the county did not include an indication of the Karenia brevis algae that causes red tide. A background trace (up to 1,000 cells per liter) of the algae was reported in one Collier County sample.
The rest of Florida water’s are clear of red tide, FWC officials said.
Manatee County, however, remains the only area where respiratory irritation was reported in the past week. Experts said complaints came in from Coquina Beach on Feb. 7 and Manatee Public Beach on Tuesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
According to this week’s report, the only fish kill related to red tide was reported in Collier County.
The next report will be provided by the FWC on Wednesday, Feb. 20. For more information, call (866) 300-9399 from anywhere in Florida to get the latest red tide status report. Call (727) 552-2448 from outside Florida.
Comments