This Parrish housing development was set aside 12 years ago. Now it’s back on track

The Board of County Commissioners will soon vote on a proposed 380-home subdivision near Erie Road and U.S. 301 in Parrish.
Developer Pat Neal made no bones about how his company’s plan to develop that land back in 2007 never came to fruition. At Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting he said the time is right now, though, citing the construction of the nearby North River High School, Barbara Harvey Elementary School and the State College of Florida Parrish campus.
The subdivision, named Morgan’s Glen, sits on a 138-acres parcel and is set to also include 175,300 square-feet of commercial space. John Neal said the housing development is the first of four pieces in a larger overall project that will be named North River Ranch.
“One of the benefits of being a master plan community, which this will be an element of, is that you get to think at a grander scale about how people will interact in the community and amongst the community.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The commercial space will sit along Moccasin Wallow Road on the northwest corner of the development, and the developer is looking ahead to an extension of Fort Hamer Road that will run north and south through the subdivision.
To encourage drivers to notice and shop at the retail shops, Katie LaBarr, a consultant with Stantec, said Neal Land & Neighborhoods is asking for a 50 percent reduction of the required 50-foot roadway buffer to make the development more apparent to drivers.
The site plan for the area has also changed since it was approved in 2007 to focus more on residential homes rather than commercial space, John Neal said.
Mike Pendley, executive planner for the School District of Manatee County, thanked the developer for agreeing to add a sidewalk connection to Harvey Elementary and announced the potential for collaboration between the two bodies to work together on sidewalk improvements along Moccasin Wallow.
Planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve the recommendation of the project. County commissioners will have their say on the final approval of the project at a later date.
Comments