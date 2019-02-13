Four-time Super Bowl champ selling his home in Manatee. You could be next owner for right price

Looking for a little more space for a growing family? Or would you like to own a home that a Super Bowl Champion once lived in?
For $1.6 million, you have a chance.
A 4,560-square-foot estate, which includes four bedrooms and two offices and is owned by Terry Bradshaw, is now on the market.
Bradshaw, who played for the PIttsburgh Steelers from 1970-83, is a four-time Super Bowl champion.
The home is located at 8346 Farington Court in the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course community of The Concession in East Manatee.
Included in the $1.6 million price tag on the home is a bar with a wine fridge, two beverage cooler drawers, crystal ware and other additional designer furnishings hand-selected by the Bradshaw family, according to real estate company Michael Saunders and Company, which will handle the sale of the home.
It’s unclear whether the Bradshaws will purchase another Bradenton or even Gulf Coast of Florida property, according to a news release. However, the family has owned three homes in The Concession neighborhood and has “mentioned their love for the area.”
There will be an open house at the home from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Those interested in purchasing the home should reach out directly to the home’s listing agent, Michael Saunders and Company’s Linda Driggs at 941-374-2920 or LindaDriggs@michaelsaunders.com.
