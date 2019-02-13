Car crashes into power pole in Sarasota. Photo shows it was not a normal crash

A vehicle crashed into a power pole early Wednesday morning in Sarasota County, blocking lanes of traffic and appearing stuck on the power lines.
Sarasota County Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on Cattlemen Road between Bahia Vista and Palmer Boulevard around 6:45 a.m., a tweet from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office showed.
Pictures of the crash showed a car that drove into power line, and became stuck in a semi-upright position.
There were no major injuries reported in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Northbound lanes of Cattlemen Road remained closed as of just before 7:30 a.m.
Florida Highway Patrol was called to the scene.
