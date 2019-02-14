Local

Here’s what will be opened and closed on Presidents’ Day in Manatee County

By Sara Nealeigh

February 14, 2019 10:02 AM

Why we celebrate Presidents’ Day

Manatee

Whether you’ll be reflecting on America’s leaders from home or at work, here’s a look at what is open and closed on Monday, Presidents’ Day, in Manatee County.

What will be open

  • County parks, preserves, beaches and golf courses will be open. The only exception is the recreation center at G.T. Bray Park will be closed. The park itself, however will be open.
  • Manatee County Area Transit, Anna Maria Island trolley and the Longboat Key Shuttle will operate normally.
  • Most stores.
  • Most restaurants.
  • FedEx will have some modified services but UPS will still bring packages to your door, USA Today reports.

What will be closed

  • Manatee County and City of Bradenton government offices.
  • The Downtown Central Library.
  • All district sites for Manatee County schools.
  • Manatee County Tax Collector’s offices.
  • Manatee County trash, recycling and yard waste collection days for the week will be postponed one day. City of Palmetto will not collect solid waste Monday, but the normal schedule will resume Tuesday.
  • Most banks will be closed, but check local branches.
  • U.S. Postal Service offices.

Sara Nealeigh

Sara Nealeigh covers breaking stories and other real-time news across Manatee County and Florida for the Bradenton Herald. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for a local newspaper in Ohio before moving to Bradenton in 2016.

