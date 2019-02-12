Local

Bradenton girl, 12, found after she ran away from home, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

February 12, 2019 07:21 AM

Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee

Deputies found a 12-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home Monday night.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Maryan Khalil was found and is OK after she ran away from her home on Westhaven Cove in Bradenton around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

She did not have a cell phone with her, but deputies did not believe she was in danger.

The sheriff’s office reported around 3:40 p.m. Maryan had been found.

