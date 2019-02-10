Bradenton woman killed and others injured after driver runs red light, FHP says

A Bradenton woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Several other people were critically injured in the crash.
The incident occurred on Saturday night around 11:33 p.m.
A 23-year-old Bradenton man was driving an Acura Integra westbound on 26th Avenue East approaching a steady red light at 27th Street East. The man was actively fleeing an earlier traffic crash within the city limits of Bradenton, according to FHP.
A 17-year-old female and a 13-year-old male were also in the Integra.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The driver of the Integra ran the red light and his car struck the front left of a Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling through the intersection with a green signal, according to FHP.
Victoria Mobley, 18, was driving the Tahoe. Another 18-year-old woman from Bradenton was a passenger in the vehicle.
After the collision, the Integra continued in a southwest direction, striking a power box and a barb wire fence before coming to a stop in a grassy area near the intersection.
The Tahoe overturned and the rear left of the vehicle collided with a power pole. The SUV came to a final stop in an upright position on the south shoulder of 26th Avenue East. Mobley and her passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Mobley sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Her passenger was transported to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries.
Neither of the women was wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.
The driver of the Integra sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Blake Medical Center. The 13-year-old male sustained critical injuries and the 17-year-old female sustained minor injuries; both were transported to Bayfront Medical Center.
It is unknown whether the driver or his passengers were wearing seatbelts. Troopers say that the incident was not alcohol related.
The crash is still under investigation, and charges are pending.
Comments