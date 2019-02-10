Local

Bomb squad detonates explosives found in Terra Ceia mangroves

By Ryan Ballogg

February 10, 2019 12:04 PM

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigated and later detonated an explosive device found in the mangroves behind a Terra Ceia resident’s home.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigated and later detonated an explosive device found in the mangroves behind a Terra Ceia resident’s home. Manatee County Sheriff's Office
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigated and later detonated an explosive device found in the mangroves behind a Terra Ceia resident’s home. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Residents of Terra Ceia in Manatee County may have heard several loud explosions early Sunday morning.

It wasn’t the Bradenton Area River Regatta winding down; it was the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad detonating explosives.

A homeowner in the Terra Ceia area found an unusual looking PVC pipe in the mangroves behind his home on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pipe was capped on both ends, and when the man cut into the pipe with a chainsaw he found small cylinders containing a brownish powder inside. He then notified the sheriff’s office of his discovery.

Deputies and hazmat team members responded to the home and determined that the pipe contained explosives.

image2 (1).jpeg
A sealed pipe containing explosives was pulled out of mangroves in the Terra Ceia area of Manatee County on Saturday.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The bomb squad then transported the pipe to a farm off of Buckeye Road and safely detonated the explosives.

The blasts occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says that the pipe and its explosive contents may have been used years ago when forming the channels around Terra Ceia Bay.

“Let us know if you see another one that looks like this,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office with a picture of the long, muddy pipe.

Bomb squad detonates suspicious package that found that was found Monday morning at post office in Miami Beach.

By

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan grew up in Florida and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  