Pedestrian killed in Bradenton crash

By Jessica De Leon

February 08, 2019 10:16 AM

Safety tips for pedestrians

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.
Manatee

A 35-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a car while he was trying walk across 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton late Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

About 9:29 p.m., Christopher M. Jones was walking across 53rd Avenue West near the intersection with 30th Street West, when he was hit by a 2003 Suburu WRX driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy. There was not a marked crosswalk where he was walking, FHP said in a news release.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.



