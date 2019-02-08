Pedestrian killed in Bradenton crash

A 35-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a car while he was trying walk across 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton late Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
About 9:29 p.m., Christopher M. Jones was walking across 53rd Avenue West near the intersection with 30th Street West, when he was hit by a 2003 Suburu WRX driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy. There was not a marked crosswalk where he was walking, FHP said in a news release.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
