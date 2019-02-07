Local

Manatee deputies search for woman just released from mental health evaluation

By Ryan Ballogg

February 07, 2019 08:14 PM

A search is on for a woman reported missing shortly after she was released from a mental health evaluation in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aliza Hernandez, 18, was on the way home from a health care facility with her father around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday. During the drive, Hernandez and her father had an argument. Hernandez then jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran away on foot near the intersection of 51st Avenue East and 15th Street East in Bradenton.

Hernandez was prescribed several medications during her visit to the health care facility, according to the sheriff’s office. When she fled the vehicle, she did not have the medications, any money or a cell phone.

Hernandez was not believed to have been injured by the jump from the vehicle, and she made no indication that she wanted to harm herself.

Hernandez’s father managed to snap a picture of her as she fled.

The missing woman has a history of past mental health evaluations.

Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

