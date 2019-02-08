Local

This Bradenton bridge will temporarily close this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

By Sara Nealeigh

February 08, 2019 09:18 AM

Budweiser Clydesdales draw crowds on Green Bridge during Bradenton Area River Regatta

The Budweiser Clydesdales drew crowds as they made their trek across the Green Bridge from Bradenton to Palmetto during Saturday's Bradenton Area River Regatta.
By
Up Next
The Budweiser Clydesdales drew crowds as they made their trek across the Green Bridge from Bradenton to Palmetto during Saturday's Bradenton Area River Regatta.
By
Manatee

The Bradenton Area River Regatta is quickly approaching, and so are brief changes in traffic patterns.

That includes the temporary closure of the Green Bridge, which connects Palmetto and Bradenton over the Manatee River.

Authorities will close the bridge to vehicle traffic in both directions from 4 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Electronic message boards are in place to remind drivers of the closure.

Pedestrians, however, will be allowed on the Green Bridge during the event.

The DeSoto Bridge can be used as an alternate route between the Manatee County cities.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Other regatta-related road closures:

  • Old Main Street between Manatee Avenue West and Barcarrota Boulevard (Bradenton);

  • Ninth Street West between Manatee Avenue and the Green Bridge (Bradenton);

  • Westbound lanes of Third Avenue West between Ninth Street West and U.S. 301 (Bradenton);

  • Riverside Drive between Eighth and Ninth avenues west (Palmetto).

More information on traffic changes for the weekend of the Bradenton Area River Regatta can be found on the City of Bradenton website.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

entertainment

local

local

Sara Nealeigh

Sara Nealeigh covers breaking stories and other real-time news across Manatee County and Florida for the Bradenton Herald. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for a local newspaper in Ohio before moving to Bradenton in 2016.

  Comments  