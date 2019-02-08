This Bradenton bridge will temporarily close this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

The Bradenton Area River Regatta is quickly approaching, and so are brief changes in traffic patterns.

That includes the temporary closure of the Green Bridge, which connects Palmetto and Bradenton over the Manatee River.

Authorities will close the bridge to vehicle traffic in both directions from 4 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Electronic message boards are in place to remind drivers of the closure.

Pedestrians, however, will be allowed on the Green Bridge during the event.

The DeSoto Bridge can be used as an alternate route between the Manatee County cities.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Other regatta-related road closures:

Old Main Street between Manatee Avenue West and Barcarrota Boulevard (Bradenton);





Ninth Street West between Manatee Avenue and the Green Bridge (Bradenton);





Westbound lanes of Third Avenue West between Ninth Street West and U.S. 301 (Bradenton);





Riverside Drive between Eighth and Ninth avenues west (Palmetto).





More information on traffic changes for the weekend of the Bradenton Area River Regatta can be found on the City of Bradenton website.