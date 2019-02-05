1-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Bradenton apartment complex, cops say

A 23-month-old child died after being struck by a vehicle driving through an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday morning, according to Bradenton police.
As of Tuesday morning, the investigation indicates the incident was accidental, said Bradenton Police Capt. Brian Thiers.
Police were called to the parking lot of Citrus Meadows Apartment Complex, 1500 21st St. E., around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday where Amir Stubbs had been hit by a vehicle, according to a news release.
Officers started life-saving measures until EMS crews arrived and took Amir to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where police said the child died.
Investigators said Amir was waiting by his family’s car getting ready for school with his two siblings when he walked away. His mother ran back to the apartment to grab something before the incident occurred, according to Thiers.
Amir walked between cars and fell into the path of a vehicle driven by a Bradenton woman through the parking lot, according to police.
Witnesses told officers there was nothing the woman could have done, Thiers said.
The woman is not facing charges.
“Initial indications are that speed and driver impairment are not factors in this crash,” according to a news release.
“She is obviously very upset,” Theirs said of the driver.
The investigation is ongoing.
Bradenton police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Sergeant Sean O’Leary at 941-932-9300, email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or report online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
