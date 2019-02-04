Rep. Buchanan targets animal cruelty in visit to Bradenton shelter

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, is giving new life to a bill that would stiffen the penalties for animal cruelty, and he visited Bradenton to highlight the effort on Monday morning.
Standing outside the Humane Society of Manatee County at 10 a.m., Buchanan said he revived a previous bill — the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT) — with co-sponsor Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla. If passed, the law would make animal cruelty a federal crime.
The Bradenton Police Department handled approximately 100 cases of animal cruelty in the last two to three years, Buchanan said.
“This isn’t a Democrat or a Republican issue,” Buchanan said. “We’re both working on this together.”
Legislators introduced PACT in 2015 and 2017. It unanimously passed in the U.S. Senate each time, and it subsequently died without a vote in the House.
Blame was assigned to former Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., who worked as the House judiciary chairman. He repeatedly blocked such legislation, according to the The Humane Society of the United Stated.
“From what I gather, he wasn’t that excited about it, but that’s changed with a new chairman out of New York,” Buchanan said on Monday, referring to Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
Animal cruelty, including the torment, mutilation or killing of an animal, starts as a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida. The penalty is up to one year in jail and a fine of no more than $5,000.
If prosecutors can prove the act was intentional, animal cruelty could lead to a third-degree felony. The penalty is up to five years in jail and a fine of no more than $10,000, along with mandatory counseling or anger management.
Buchanan said PACT would make animal cruelty a felony, resulting in a “substantial fine” and up to seven years in prison.
“It’s crazy to believe that torturing of animals is not a federal crime,” he said on Monday.
The bill would add to a federal law first passed in 1999, which targeted the creation and sale of “crush videos.”
In the recordings, people “brutally kill, mutilate and torture small and defenseless animals as a perverse form of entertainment to be shared over the internet,” according to a news release from Buchanan’s office.
However, the law was “substantially overbroad and therefore invalid under the First Amendment,” according to a ruling in the Supreme Court of the United States, which overturned the legislation in 2010.
A narrower law, the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, was passed months later. But the law only targets the recording of crush videos, not the heinous acts portrayed in such recordings, Buchanan said on Monday.
PACT would outlaw animal crushing, defined as “actual conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.”
The bill directly targets animal cruelty, making it easier to pursue offenders if they move across state lines.
“Once you get in this business, you realize there’s a lot of people out there that are doing horrible things to animals,” Buchanan said. “We’ve got to stop it, and stop it now.”
