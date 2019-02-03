Florida Highway Patrol identifies Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash on Friday

Florida Highway Patrol has released the name of a Bradenton man killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday.
Christopher J. Savaria, 39, died from injuries sustained when a collision with a curb sent the rider and his motorcycle into a tree and a stationary vehicle in the parking lot of DeSoto Square mall.
The incident occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1.
Savaria was riding northbound in the left lane on 9th Street West on a Harley Davidson FXDWG motorcycle, according to FHP.
Savaria failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road and then struck the curb on the right side of the roadway, causing the motorcycle to veer off course towards the DeSoto Square mall parking lot.
The motorcycle then struck a tree in the grass shoulder alongside the roadway, and Savaria became separated from the bike.
Investigators say Savaria then collided with the rear right side of a 2019 Kia Niro that was parked in the DeSoto Square mall parking lot. The motorcycle continued to travel and struck the front right side of the same parked car.
Savaria was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital for care, but he did not survive, according to a crash report.
The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.
